Regulation.

The changes continue in kentucky... starting tonight at 8, all non-essential retail businesses must close.

Beshear reminding kentuckians... that does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, liquor stores and gas stations.

These options will all remain open so beshear says there is no need to rush to these stores and hoard food and other products.

Beshear says those retailers being ordered to close...can still offer phone and online orders through curbside or delivery.

Another step to go into place today... medical facilities may not provide any elective procedures.

As far as numbers in kentucky... the governor announced there are now 103 confirmed cases.

L3: white governor andy beshear (d)-ky "we will get through this and we will get through it together.

It's not easy and it's not going to be easy and it's probably going to get tougher before it gets easier but we are resiliant people and we can and we will do this together."

Beshear once again discussed the importance of calling health professionals, only if you are sick.

He says many people are donating personal protection equipment, such as gowns and gloves...making it better for front line workers and medical personnel.

