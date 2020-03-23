Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Channels Fox News Coronavirus Rant

Trump Channels Fox News Coronavirus Rant

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Trump Channels Fox News Coronavirus Rant

Trump Channels Fox News Coronavirus Rant

After one Fox News host ranted against coronavirus precautions, President Donald Trump echoed the same feelings in a tweet rant.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

needsmoremayo

🔌Totally not a robot RT @ParkerMolloy: cable news channels still airing Trump's coronavirus press conferences live like https://t.co/JRPFYvVRIc 2 hours ago

LogicRules55

Medo RT @LogicRules55: To be responsible all news channels should stop airing these pressers live. They should be recorded, fact-checked, and s… 8 hours ago

klrivo

Karen RT @EmmaGoldmanNYC: #BernieSanders RoundTable AOC, OMAR, TLAIB AND BERNIE ON #CORONAVIRUS: LIVE ROUNDTABLE https://t.co/4mXkrctZQ5 via @Yo… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.