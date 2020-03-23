CCSD Board to host emergency meeting for online learning 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:22s - Published CCSD Board to host emergency meeting for online learning NEWS: With schools closed for weeks to contain the coronavirus, CCSDd's Board of Trustees will meet to formalize plans for at-home-learning. 0

