Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take oath as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister later this evening.

He will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the 4th time after the Kamal Nath-led government collapsed last week.

22 rebel MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned after he quit the party bringing down the numbers for Congress.

#MPgovt #MadhyaPradeshgovt

