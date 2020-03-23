Global  

COVID-19 Latest: 190 cases statewide in Nevada, 2 deaths

Here's the latest numbers on COVID-19 across Nevada.

RIGHT NOW, THERE ARE 190POSITIVE CASES IN OUR STATE.NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE JUSTANNOUNCED ANOTHER CASE, RAISINGTHEIR TOTAL TO SEVEN.SO FAR, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYMORE THAN 26-HUNDRED PEOPLE GOTTESTED IN THE STATE.AN EMERGENCY MEETING OF THEC-C-S-D BOARD OF TRUSTEES IS




