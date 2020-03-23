Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > People Trickle Back Into Streets of Shanghai After Officials Downgrade Coronavirus Alert

People Trickle Back Into Streets of Shanghai After Officials Downgrade Coronavirus Alert

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
People Trickle Back Into Streets of Shanghai After Officials Downgrade Coronavirus Alert

People Trickle Back Into Streets of Shanghai After Officials Downgrade Coronavirus Alert

People are beginning to trickle back into the streets of Shanghai after the city downgrades the Coronavirus emergency alert.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BPonderyn

Holly B @MAGAman20522205 @nrickyz @IvankaTrump @realDonaldTrump Stupid. Trickle-up Economics is guaranteed; regular people… https://t.co/5Er0p8Ep4i 28 minutes ago

BrotherBeamPony

Brotherbeam Will be nice to see when parts of the country slowly start to trickle back into working. People will most likely be… https://t.co/Fg0L3O5Tp9 3 hours ago

boblesser

Bob Lesser #wnyc #askthemayor Because of your high visibility, because of the financial stress we ALL have. An antibody test… https://t.co/cFkULvZ4xA 4 hours ago

MikeZulunation

Mike Zulu @Sue4nier @MisterStars72 @sonnysmooth @TacoNut823 @MewTunes @mannysoloway @AndrewYang Yeah it's taxes. But those ta… https://t.co/hUhhs4VxMD 15 hours ago

keo_billy

Billy Keo 🐝🍔🧢 RT @scottsantens: The most basic effect of basic income is that people spend it. It goes right into local economies & works it's way back t… 17 hours ago

Suspectjoey

Joey @Roomba_gg This is what I'm saying. Bail your people out they will inject all of that money back into the market. T… https://t.co/aXQ0a1oGOp 18 hours ago

lorrieirbyj

lorrieirbyj♓🗞️✍🏾📻 RT @lasteve423: @Megawatts55 What’s the best way to pump money back into economy? Give it to people who will spend it on food, necessities,… 19 hours ago

adgoldwasser

Andrew Goldwasser @blurredspurt @MattPalumbo12 @RudyGiuliani @RealCandaceO Who cares? Economies come back. Dead people don't. Convinc… https://t.co/MBvw9BIE2o 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.