Delivery drivers continue to work amidst coronavirus pandemic

As more of us stay home and opt for delivery instead of brick and mortar stores - some people are asking if the virus can be spread by delivery workers.

Us stay home and opt for delivery instead of brick and mortar stores - some people are asking can the virus be spread by delivery workers?

Action news now reporter jafet serrato joins us live in the studio... to explain their work process and how to stay safe.

There are nearly a million drivers across the country delivering your packages.

A lot of people see their service as an essential.

It all starts in the warehouse where employees say they are still being kept in close proximity to keep up with the work.

And it continues to drivers who don't have cleaning supplies in their trucks.

Drivers used to handling hundreds of packages a day... now do so - at their own risk.

No soap, no hand sanitizer.

There's no cleanliness at all, but we're essential.

They're telling us we're essential.

How can you protect yourself?

When you do receive your package - it's always safe to wear gloves.

Then once open - don't leave the box laying around.

Toss it or recycle immediately.

As for the contents - a wipe down while not necessary - can bring valuable peace of mind...and when you're done - don't forget a good hand washing.

Jafet serrato action news now




