Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus Paul, R-Ky, made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday.

He is the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19.

Rand Paul, via Twitter Sen.

Rand Paul, via Twitter He expects to be back in the Senate once his quarantine ends, according to a later tweet.

Paul is the third member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus, along with Reps.

Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah.