Leo Varadkar refuses to criticise UK's approach to tackling coronavirus pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published Leo Varadkar refuses to criticise UK's approach to tackling coronavirus pandemic Taoiseach Leo Varadkar refused to criticise the UK's approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic but welcomed more co-operation with Northern Ireland over the crisis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this