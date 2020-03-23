Swathes of India under lockdown to tackle coronavirus 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Swathes of India under lockdown to tackle coronavirus Streets were deserted in the Indian capital on Monday and office buildings shuttered as a lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus began and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay at home and save themselves. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

