Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Swathes of India under lockdown to tackle coronavirus

Swathes of India under lockdown to tackle coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Swathes of India under lockdown to tackle coronavirus

Swathes of India under lockdown to tackle coronavirus

Streets were deserted in the Indian capital on Monday and office buildings shuttered as a lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus began and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay at home and save themselves.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.