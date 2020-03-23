Spanish marine biologist does his best to work from home during COVID-19 lockdown

Global  

This was the hilarious moment a marine biologist from Granada made his best effort to work from home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was the hilarious moment a marine biologist from Granada made his best effort to work from home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Filmed by his flatmate on March 20, marine biologist Alfred Rosales is seen in full scuba gear, only to enter his bathtub.

Rosales told Newsflare: "I am a marine biologist and since the government asked the population to work from home due to the quarantine status I found the idea of a marine biologist taking field samples at home funny."




