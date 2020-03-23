Indonesian woman lives with 158 rescued cats

This Indonesian woman has rescued 158 injured and abandoned cats and given them a new safe home in her shelter.

Forty-two-year-old animal lover, Violetta Hasan Noor from Pekanbaru in Riau province has named her shelter Violetta's Rescue.

Violetta said: “I want to give these strays and injured cats a second chance of life.

"After rescuing a cat, it will be escorted to the clinic for observation by a veterinarian.

The cats are then taken to shelter and given proper care.

"There are some cats that need special care.

For example, a cat named Isabel was hit by a vehicle and was left paralysed.

Her rear leg was amputated.

She is doing well now but she can’t take care of herself like other cats so I give her special attention." The heartwarming footage was recorded on February 2018.