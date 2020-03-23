How Bernie Sanders Campaign Collapsed

Bernie Sanders campaign is all but done.

While he has not dropped out of the race it is statistically impossible for Sanders to win enough delegates to win the nomination.

How did the his campaign fall apart?

Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin looked into the collapse of the Sanders campaign.

To Sanders advisors the biggest mistake Sanders made was not attack Joe Biden.

Sanders publicly defended Biden against attacks from his surrogates.

Sanders was also unable to convince moderate voters that he had the tools and temperament to govern and legislate a realistic agenda.