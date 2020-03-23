Tesla Set to Build 1,200 Ventilators; GM Partners with Ventec now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:20s - Published Tesla Set to Build 1,200 Ventilators; GM Partners with Ventec Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that his companies are on track to build and ship approximately 1,200 direly-needed ventilators as soon as this week. 0

