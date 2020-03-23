Global  

Tesla Set to Build 1,200 Ventilators; GM Partners with Ventec

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that his companies are on track to build and ship approximately 1,200 direly-needed ventilators as soon as this week.

