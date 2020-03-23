Cars queue to get one last McDonald's after company announces closures in UK due to COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published Cars queue to get one last McDonald's after company announces closures in UK due to COVID-19 McDonald's in the UK has announced closures to all of its branches due to coronavirus. Large queues of vehicles were seen at the Doncaster branch to get their final McDonald's meal before the 7 p.m. 0

Footage captured on March 23 shows dozens of vehicles waiting to place their order as the queue goes beyond the car park.





Tweets about this Daniel W RT @drummergirl1971: Drove past the world’s worst retail park - pandemonium as cars queue to get into the last drive-in McDonald’s, like th… 32 seconds ago AtinA Drove past the world’s worst retail park - pandemonium as cars queue to get into the last drive-in McDonald’s, like… https://t.co/NDMC27iZSK 31 minutes ago Jade ✨ I can’t believe the queue for McDonald’s! So many cars on the road. Ridiculous just to get a last McDonald’s 🤦🏽‍♀️ 3 hours ago