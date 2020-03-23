Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cars queue to get one last McDonald's after company announces closures due to COVID-19

Cars queue to get one last McDonald's after company announces closures due to COVID-19

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Cars queue to get one last McDonald's after company announces closures due to COVID-19

Cars queue to get one last McDonald's after company announces closures due to COVID-19

McDonald's in the UK has announced closures to all of its branches due to coronavirus.

Large queues of vehicles were seen at the Doncaster branch to get their final McDonald's meal before the 7 p.m.

Time limit.

Footage captured on March 23 shows dozens of vehicles waiting to place their order as the queue goes beyond the car park.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JabesAllowed

Jabe @hansmollman There was a massive queue of cars outside McDonald's earlier today where I live, causing a traffic hol… https://t.co/C83kTRfD23 10 minutes ago

DanielWBmouth

Daniel W RT @drummergirl1971: Drove past the world’s worst retail park - pandemonium as cars queue to get into the last drive-in McDonald’s, like th… 33 minutes ago

drummergirl1971

AtinA Drove past the world’s worst retail park - pandemonium as cars queue to get into the last drive-in McDonald’s, like… https://t.co/NDMC27iZSK 1 hour ago

BlearsTnP

Jade ✨ I can’t believe the queue for McDonald’s! So many cars on the road. Ridiculous just to get a last McDonald’s 🤦🏽‍♀️ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.