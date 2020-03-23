Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ranveer shares his 'out of quarantine' look

Ranveer shares his 'out of quarantine' look

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Ranveer shares his 'out of quarantine' look

Ranveer shares his 'out of quarantine' look

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, however Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh is thinking ahead and shared his "out of quarantine" look.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MagnificaMMM

Krizia RT @gulftoday: #Covid19India : Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh shares his 'out of quarantine' look with fans, on social media https://t… 2 days ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today #Covid19India : Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh shares his 'out of quarantine' look with fans, on social media https://t.co/jwnjkzOni0 4 days ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today #Covid19India : Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh shares his 'out of quarantine' look with fans, on social media… https://t.co/GLuVkKwu4v 5 days ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh shares his ‘out of quarantine’ look - The Sentinel Assam https://t.co/4Xz3HEIpJX https://t.co/xImRUXw4gw 5 days ago

Bharatsamay1

Bharatsamay News Ranveer Singh shares his out of quarantine look https://t.co/3Nta28lvEA https://t.co/iUYiSMGpWQ 5 days ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh shares his 'out of quarantine' look with fans, on social media - Gulf Today… https://t.co/G6BzgyAk7q 5 days ago

NewsDra

DRA News Ranveer Singh shares his out of quarantine look https://t.co/uKMJkxi8SQ https://t.co/oQehePrdwo 5 days ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today #COVID19: Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh shares his 'out of quarantine' look with fans, on social media https://t.co/jwnjkzOni0 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.