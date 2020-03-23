Wicks’ first online PE session for children gets hundreds of thousands of views

Global  

Ben and Isaac Rickett in Cheshire follow PE With Joe, a fitness workout by Joe Wicks that is aimed at children who are being homeschooled due to Covid-19.

Wicks’ attempt to keep the nation’s children fit during the coronavirus crisis got off to a flying start on Monday morning with his first workout racking up hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube.

At one point, The Body Coach’s first PE With Joe session was getting around 800,000 streams.

