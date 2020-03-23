Ontarians Can Now Be Fined Up To $1K For Not Practicing Social Distancing 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published Ontarians Can Now Be Fined Up To $1K For Not Practicing Social Distancing Life in Canada just got a little less social. In an announcement Friday from Ontario Provincial Police, it was confirmed that people and businesses who break new COVID-19 social distancing rules could receive seriously hefty fines. For members of the public, a $1,000 fine could be just around the corner. 0

