Ontarians Can Now Be Fined Up To $1K For Not Practicing Social Distancing

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s
Life in Canada just got a little less social.

In an announcement Friday from Ontario Provincial Police, it was confirmed that people and businesses who break new COVID-19 social distancing rules could receive seriously hefty fines.

For members of the public, a $1,000 fine could be just around the corner.

