Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > JCP Food Pantry now drive-thru

JCP Food Pantry now drive-thru

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
JCP Food Pantry now drive-thru

JCP Food Pantry now drive-thru

The Johnson Park Center will be distributing food via drive-thru on Monday from 2 - 7:30 p.m.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

JCP Food Pantry now drive-thru

The company said closing is for employees' "well-being and safety" -- and in the customers' best interest.

During uncertain times of going out.... the johnson park center wants to make sure you get a meal.

At 7:30 tonight... their monthly large food give-a-way is restructured.

They will nolkers.

O make sd food will be passed out to avoid ..

Their ds standing in line.

-a-way is res ctured.

D on sunrise -- a new survey finds cars lis of us dont know




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.