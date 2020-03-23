Zagreb hit by terrifying earthquake while under coronavirus lockdown 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published Zagreb hit by terrifying earthquake while under coronavirus lockdown Footage from Sunday (March 22) shows destruction after Croatia's capital Zagreb was hit by their largest earthquake in 140 years amid a partial coronavirus lockdown of the city. 0

