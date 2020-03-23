Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zagreb hit by terrifying earthquake while under coronavirus lockdown

Zagreb hit by terrifying earthquake while under coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Zagreb hit by terrifying earthquake while under coronavirus lockdown

Zagreb hit by terrifying earthquake while under coronavirus lockdown

Footage from Sunday (March 22) shows destruction after Croatia's capital Zagreb was hit by their largest earthquake in 140 years amid a partial coronavirus lockdown of the city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.