The Canadian Government Has Created A COVID-19 Self-Assessment Test

If you’ve been worrying that you may have symptoms of novel coronavirus, this website could have all of the answers.

In response to the global pandemic, the Government of Canada has created a COVID-19 self-assessment test.

The tool aims to help Canadians find out if they could potentially have the virus, by asking a series of questions and sharing helpful advice.

