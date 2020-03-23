Ridgecrest earthquake

Mr. Andy RT @LANow: Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. https://t.co/S3bLM8dhtc 24 minutes ago

💁🏽‍♀️ RT @latimes: Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. https://t.co/pPWwOWZQbY 38 minutes ago

Crelase Vola Ridgecrest Aftershocks Move Toward Dangerous Faults https://t.co/27NYb5lqYy #RidgecrestAftershocksMoveTowardDangerousFaults 42 minutes ago

Volcano Watching RT @mrbrianolson: Interesting earthquake on the *other* side of the Argus Mountains from the Ridgecrest epicenters & aftershocks. M4.3 quak… 1 hour ago

allen r mason RT @CBSLA: ICYMI: A magnitude-4.3 earthquake hit 29 miles from Ridgecrest late last night, and was followed by a 2.2 quake early this morni… 2 hours ago

Regina Wilson Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. https://t.co/bXyomREn4w #SmartNews 2 hours ago

Daily Republic News Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. [Los Angeles Times] https://t.co/z4hDp1I8F8 2 hours ago