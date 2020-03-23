Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

The former first minister of Scotland was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paulstpancras

PaulStPancras #NHS #COP26 #Rejoin 🇪🇺 RT @Kevin_Maguire: Brace for the wrath of Alex Salmond after Scotland's former First Minister was acquitted of 12 charges of attempted rape… 22 seconds ago

liedetectorteam

Lie Detector Test Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland has been acquitted on 12 charges of attempted rape and sexual assau… https://t.co/0pBthSwB1z 1 minute ago

handy_limited

THE HANDY MANNY SERVICES LIMITED RT @RadioClydeNews: 🎥 Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been speaking outside the High Court in Edinburgh after being acquitted of all… 1 minute ago

Lilgar67

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Lil Mathieson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @WestFMNews: WATCH 🎥 Alex Salmond speaks outside the High Court in Edinburgh after being acquitted of all charges, including sexual assa… 1 minute ago

merlins_keeper

@hyhark RT @Hyvast: FORMER First Minister Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with int… 2 minutes ago

JamesMahonTV

James Mahon TV RT @RadioClydeNews: Former First Minister Alex Salmond acquitted of all 13 charges including attempted rape & sexual assault. https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

WestFMNews

WestFMNews WATCH 🎥 Alex Salmond speaks outside the High Court in Edinburgh after being acquitted of all charges, including sex… https://t.co/iusY6Z3sEv 4 minutes ago

JamesMahonTV

James Mahon TV RT @BryanRutherford: Former First Minister Alex Salmond acquitted of all 13 charges including attempted rape & sexual assault. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.