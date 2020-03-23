Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ridgecrest earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Ridgecrest earthquake
Ridgecrest struck by a 4.3m earthquake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ridgecrest earthquake

GROUND SUNDAY NIGHT -- JUST 23MILES OUTSIDE OF RIDGECREST.ACCORDING TO THE U-S GEOLOGICALSURVEY -- THEEARTHQUAKE OCCURRED SUNDAY AT10:53 P.M.

THE QUAKE OCCURRED ATA DEPTH OF 1-POINT-2 MILESBELOW THE EARTH'S SURFACE.THE U-S-G-S SAYS IN THE LAST TENDAYS -- THERE HAVE BEEN TWOEARTHQUAKES WITH A MAGNITUDE OF3-POINT-0 OR




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mr_BlueFalcon

Mr. Andy RT @LANow: Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. https://t.co/S3bLM8dhtc 31 minutes ago

ms_andreina_

💁🏽‍♀️ RT @latimes: Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. https://t.co/pPWwOWZQbY 45 minutes ago

CrelaseV

Crelase Vola Ridgecrest Aftershocks Move Toward Dangerous Faults https://t.co/27NYb5lqYy #RidgecrestAftershocksMoveTowardDangerousFaults 49 minutes ago

VolcanoWatching

Volcano Watching RT @mrbrianolson: Interesting earthquake on the *other* side of the Argus Mountains from the Ridgecrest epicenters & aftershocks. M4.3 quak… 1 hour ago

allenrmason1

allen r mason RT @CBSLA: ICYMI: A magnitude-4.3 earthquake hit 29 miles from Ridgecrest late last night, and was followed by a 2.2 quake early this morni… 2 hours ago

ReginaW17695128

Regina Wilson Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. https://t.co/bXyomREn4w #SmartNews 2 hours ago

AllDailyRepNews

Daily Republic News Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes near Ridgecrest, Calif. [Los Angeles Times] https://t.co/z4hDp1I8F8 3 hours ago

ALomaxNet

Anthony Lomax 🌍🇪🇺 RT @mrbrianolson: The Coulomb stress model from the M7.1 Ridgecrest main shock shows an increase in stress in the area of tonight's M4.3 ea… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.