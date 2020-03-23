'Let's keep the hope' - Sergio Ramos on coronavirus

SHOWS: LAS ROZAS, SPAIN (MARCH 23, 2020) (SPANISH FOOTBALL FEDERATION HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF SPANISH NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM'S FACILITIES / AUDIO OF SPAIN CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING (Spanish): "TODAY IS TRAINING CAMP DAY, A DAY THAT ALL SPANISH FOOTBALL PLAYERS ARE HAPPY TO LIVE" 2.

VARIOUS OF INTERIOR OF SPAIN NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM FACILITIES / AUDIO OF SPAIN CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING (Spanish): "BUT TODAY WE ARE NOT GOING TO SEE OUR MANAGER AND THE REST OF THE STAFF NEITHER WE ARE GOING TO REUNITE WITH OUT TEAM MATES." 3.

SPAIN'S CHANGING ROOM / RAMOS LOCKER / AUDIO OF SPAIN CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING (Spanish): "THE DRESSING ROOM IS EMPTY" 4.

INTERIOR OF GYM / AUDIO OF SPAIN CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING (Spanish): "THE GYM IS EMPTY" 5.

VARIOUS OF EMPTY PITCH / AUDIO OF SPAIN CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING (Spanish): "TODAY WE WON'T GO OUT TO TRAIN.

THE FOOTBALL CITY (NAME FOR SPAIN'S TRAINING VENUE) AS MANY OTHER PLACES IS EMPTY SO IN THE FUTURE ALL OF US CAN BE HERE.

LET'S KEEP THE HOPE." STORY: Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos called on Monday (March 23) for people to keep the spirit up as the country fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramos and the rest of the team were expected to attend a training camp starting on Monday but due to restrictions on movement that were introduced in Spain on March 14, and which prevent Spaniards from leaving their houses for all but essential trips, the players were unable to get to the facilities.

Empty changing rooms, gym and training pitch were the unusual picture seen at Ciudad del Futbol (Football City) in Las Rozas, 20 kilometres away from Madrid.

The number of coronavirus cases registered in Spain rose to 33,089 up from 28,572 cases on Sunday (March 22) and the death toll reached 2,182, adding 462 fatalities overnight.

Spain were due to play a friendly against Germany on March 26 and against the Netherlands on March 29 but both games have been cancelled.

