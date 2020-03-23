Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as HRH on Several Websites now < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:05s - Published Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as HRH on Several Websites Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step away from royal life is now a reality. As the ‘Her Royal Highness’ title is no longer being used on several websites that list Meghan as a patron. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Doveish "Meghan Markle no longer listed as ‘HRH,’ ‘royal’ on Smart Works charity website" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/mMm5AIYyMw 1 minute ago Heidi Holmes RT @RealJamesWoods: So glad THAT’S resolved. Now, what else is weighing down the world? Uh, let’s see... #WuhanCoronaVirus https://t.co/FU… 1 minute ago Citi-Digests "Meghan Markle no longer listed as ‘HRH,’ ‘royal’ on Smart Works charity website" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/v9bqioNTt6 12 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: The change comes two months after it was announced that Meghan and Harry would no longer be using their royal titles https:/… 15 minutes ago madalene meuwissen RT @dpbrown1953: Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as 'HRH' or 'Royal' on Smart Works Charity Website https://t.co/2cpYLiL90a 2 hours ago WeSmirch Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as 'HRH' or 'Royal' on Smart Works Charity Website (@philipboucher / People)… https://t.co/Z2fUbsbgfV 2 hours ago Lady Film Fatale 🍸📽 RT @Murky__Meg: That must sting a little as we know she loved using HRH https://t.co/EMBzP5FcNh 2 hours ago ET Canada The change comes two months after it was announced that Meghan and Harry would no longer be using their royal title… https://t.co/0BiOLMQ9BS 3 hours ago