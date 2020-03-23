Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as HRH on Several Websites

Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as HRH on Several Websites

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as HRH on Several Websites

Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as HRH on Several Websites

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step away from royal life is now a reality.

As the ‘Her Royal Highness’ title is no longer being used on several websites that list Meghan as a patron.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Doveish1

Doveish "Meghan Markle no longer listed as ‘HRH,’ ‘royal’ on Smart Works charity website" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/mMm5AIYyMw 1 minute ago

BeetlesMomma

Heidi Holmes RT @RealJamesWoods: So glad THAT’S resolved. Now, what else is weighing down the world? Uh, let’s see... #WuhanCoronaVirus https://t.co/FU… 1 minute ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Meghan Markle no longer listed as ‘HRH,’ ‘royal’ on Smart Works charity website" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/v9bqioNTt6 12 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: The change comes two months after it was announced that Meghan and Harry would no longer be using their royal titles https:/… 15 minutes ago

maddmav

madalene meuwissen RT @dpbrown1953: Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as 'HRH' or 'Royal' on Smart Works Charity Website https://t.co/2cpYLiL90a 2 hours ago

WeSmirch

WeSmirch Meghan Markle No Longer Listed as 'HRH' or 'Royal' on Smart Works Charity Website (@philipboucher / People)… https://t.co/Z2fUbsbgfV 2 hours ago

LadyFilmFatale

Lady Film Fatale 🍸📽 RT @Murky__Meg: That must sting a little as we know she loved using HRH https://t.co/EMBzP5FcNh 2 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada The change comes two months after it was announced that Meghan and Harry would no longer be using their royal title… https://t.co/0BiOLMQ9BS 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.