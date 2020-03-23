Global  

SoftBank plans to sell $41 bln of assets

SoftBank Group Corp plans to raise as much as $41 billion to buy back shares and reduce debt in an unprecedented move to restore investor confidence as a financial market rout pummels its shares and its portfolio companies.

Ciara Lee reports

