CVS Health Announce New Employee Bonuses

CVS Health is paying bonuses to hourly workers and hiring an additional 50,000 roles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider reports the bonuses will range from $150 to $500.

On Monday the company said they will be given to pharmacists, store associates, managers, and other hourly workers.

Part-time employees will get 24 hours of sick leave.

That bonus is in addition to 14-day paid leave for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is quarantined after potential exposure.

These additional benefits and hirings came shortly after employees launched a petition calling for better support during the CoronaVirus pandemic.

