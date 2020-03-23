Global  

Street Food And Festival Vendors Fear Industry Collapse Amid Coronavirus

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
As coronavirus lockdowns decimate the summer event calendar, food vendors and street food vans are fearing that the industry may never recover from the outbreak.

With many relying on the summer season for the bulk of their revenue, many are finding it difficult to see a future for their small businesses and the government’s plans for self-employed aren’t enough to pay the bills.

