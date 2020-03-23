Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov. Hogan Announces Hospital Surge Plans, Drive-Thru Testing, More Health Care Initiatives

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Hogan Announces Hospital Surge Plans, Drive-Thru Testing, More Health Care Initiatives

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Hogan Announces Hospital Surge Plans, Drive-Thru Testing, More Health Care Initiatives

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Hogan Announces Hospital Surge Plans, Drive-Thru Testing, More Health Care Initiatives

"My administration is marshaling every tool in the arsenal of public health to combat the spread of this pandemic.

A week ago we launched our plan to increase hospital capacity by an additional 6,000 beds, in order to meet the demand created by the escalating virus." Gov.

Hogan said at a press conference Monday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FredCoOED

Discover Frederick COVID-19 UPDATE: Governor Hogan has announced the closure of all non-essential businesses beginning Monday at 5pm. https://t.co/fhZmtDoW4S 54 minutes ago

GenoEu

Eugene Peterson Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency o… https://t.co/DKUJoOrwWY 4 days ago

D_Eugene

D_Eugene Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency … https://t.co/UYCbAoagSi 4 days ago

OperatorWillie

Willie Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency o… https://t.co/xPKcF3G7hg 4 days ago

LoraLogik

Laura Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency …… https://t.co/kjps50WfW4 4 days ago

_hmmarr

Hannah Marr RT @BoydKRutherford: Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency orde… 4 days ago

BoydKRutherford

Boyd Rutherford Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency o… https://t.co/vx1jlhPemU 4 days ago

amgoth2000

amgoth2000 Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency o… https://t.co/CzbhCgHI3I 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.