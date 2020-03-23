Michelle Obama, Rihanna and More Tune in to DJ D-Nice's Virtual #ClubQuarantine The renowned DJ hosted a series of virtual dance parties on Instagram Live over the weekend.

Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Missy Elliott and Quincy Jones were several of the notable names that tuned into #ClubQuarantine.

D-Nice first launched his Home School social distancing dance party series on March 16 and garnered more than 100,000 viewers on March 21.

DJ D-Nice, via Instagram Many celebrities took to social media with kind words for the beloved disc jockey.

Oprah Winfrey, via Twitter Diddy, via Twitter Kamala Harris, via Twitter Gabrielle Union, via Twitter Missy Elliott, via Twitter