Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > It's National Puppy Day ... And Cuddly Kitten Day!

It's National Puppy Day ... And Cuddly Kitten Day!

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
It's National Puppy Day ... And Cuddly Kitten Day!

It's National Puppy Day ... And Cuddly Kitten Day!

Ruff Start Rescue is one of the rescue groups in the Twin Cities.

They tell us the rescue is still operating despite COVID-19, Jason DeRusha reports (2:27).

WCCO Mid-Morning - March 23, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mackenziehauryy

❀kenz❀ happy national puppy day🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/whb0YpSoEf 1 second ago

doggiecandies

Itzy04 RT @SentaiFilmworks: Happy National Puppy Day! 🐶 Who's your favorite anime pup? https://t.co/NLZZ7ZBR0H 7 seconds ago

squirt10489555

squirt RT @ClydeHusky: Happy national Puppy day! Keep your spirits up. Smile if you can and enjoy some Clyde! . . #StayHome #amazing #Dog #dogcel… 7 seconds ago

MWD610

Michelle @dog_feelings @dog_rates Hello everyone!!!! Happy National Puppy Day!!! https://t.co/1nzhZGbRkz 9 seconds ago

GoldFleetSubaru

Gold Fleet Subaru Happy National Puppy day to our favourite team members! Here's a big BOOP to you, today! 🐾🖤 We love you guys big… https://t.co/oF7h2jFTrv 20 seconds ago

drinkAlsace

#AlsaceRocks Happy National Puppy Day! Celebrate your furry friends with Alsace wine. 🥂🐶 @albertmannwines @dopffirion https://t.co/4DrMkdPR23 23 seconds ago

AnimatorsPal

Animators Pal RT @sunandmoon_anim: To keep things light here is a little clip from Kit & Pup to celebrate national puppy day. Be kind and stay safe. Love… 24 seconds ago

ProgressLtg

Progress Lighting Happy National Puppy Day 🐶 Things we love: puppy cuddles, sweet treats, and playtime under this gorgeous Turnbury c… https://t.co/T239uk2ohA 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.