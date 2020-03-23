Global  

Coronavirus In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue 'Safer At Home' Order Tuesday

Wisconsin Gov.

Tony Evers has announced he will order the closure of non-essential businesses in Wisconsin.

Katie Johnston reports.

