Confined within the walls of his home, a Terre Haute man shares his story of quarantine 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTHI - Published Confined within the walls of his home, a Terre Haute man shares his story of quarantine The Coronavirus continues to hit the Hoosier State. Thus far, there have been six reported deaths. However, in the Wabash Valley, there are some who are not being tested for the virus despite showing symptoms. News 10 did an exclusive interview with someone living in quarantine. 0

Lee burris went from 14 hour work days.. To 14 days of quarantine. He was a cook.. Until the coronavirus quickly took over. I got the chance to interview with burris. He says he was a cooking for "rose hulman" before the virus hit. After spring break.. The contractor hired by "rose" hulman .. Put him and several others on "furlough".. That's immediate leave without pay. Doctors say he can't be tested for the virus because he doesn't meet criteria by the state. "you know when you get a phone call from your boss telling you, we don't know if we can pay you, even though our policy is to pay you for it. You kind of sit back and say well what do i do with my money? What do i do with being ready for the next two weeks? I have bills to pay. " his advice for staying safe so that no one is in the same situation... coming up. Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news





