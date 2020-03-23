Confined within the walls of his home, a Terre Haute man shares his story of quarantine

Number is 812 - 462 - 3217.
The coronavirus continues to hit the hoosier state... so far... six people have died.
But..
In the wabash valley... there are some who are not being tested for the virus..
That's despite showing symptoms. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from our newsroom.
She spoke with a local man... who explains how it feels to be on day nine of quarantine.
Lee burris went from 14 hour work days..
To 14 days of quarantine.
He was a cook..
Until the coronavirus quickly took over.
I got the chance to interview with burris.
He says he was a cooking for "rose hulman" before the virus hit.
After spring break..
The contractor hired by "rose" hulman ..
Put him and several others on "furlough"..
That's immediate leave without pay.
Doctors say he can't be tested for the virus because he doesn't meet criteria by the state.
"you know when you get a phone call from your boss telling you, we don't know if we can pay you, even though our policy is to pay you for it.
You kind of sit back and say well what do i do with my money?
What do i do with being ready for the next two weeks?
I have bills to pay.
" his advice for staying safe so that no one is in the same situation... coming up.
Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news