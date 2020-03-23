Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York and Washington State The administration emphasized that the decision is not martial law.

The three states have been the most affected during the pandemic within the U.S. State governors will retain control of the National Guard, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency covering all costs of the mission.

As of Sunday morning, 7,300 National Guard members have been deployed to fight the virus across all 50 states, Washington D.C.

And Puerto Rico.

The global total surpassed 300,000 over the weekend, with the death toll reaching 13,000.