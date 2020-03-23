Trump Activates National Guard
in California, New York and
Washington State The administration emphasized
that the decision is not martial law.
The three states have been
the most affected during the
pandemic within the U.S. State governors will retain control of the
National Guard, with the Federal Emergency
Management Agency covering all costs of the mission.
As of Sunday morning, 7,300 National Guard
members have been deployed to fight the virus
across all 50 states, Washington D.C.
And Puerto Rico.
The global total surpassed 300,000 over the
weekend, with the death toll reaching 13,000.