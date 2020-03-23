Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York and Washington State

Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York and Washington State

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York and Washington State

Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York and Washington State

Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York and Washington State The administration emphasized that the decision is not martial law.

The three states have been the most affected during the pandemic within the U.S. State governors will retain control of the National Guard, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency covering all costs of the mission.

As of Sunday morning, 7,300 National Guard members have been deployed to fight the virus across all 50 states, Washington D.C.

And Puerto Rico.

The global total surpassed 300,000 over the weekend, with the death toll reaching 13,000.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.