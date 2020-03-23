Global  

Indian Railways suspend all passenger trains amid COVID-19 outbreak

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced all passenger services of Indian Railways will be suspended until March 31 midnight, in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced all passenger services of Indian Railways will be suspended until March 31 midnight, in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Footage from Monday (March 23) shows an empty railway station in Bengaluru, the capital of India's southern Karnataka state.




