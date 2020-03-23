Migrant workers flee on crowded buses to avoid coronavirus curfew in India

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Thousands of migrant workers across India fled to their homes on overcrowded public transport, defying an official curfew imposed to contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

There were chaotic scenes at the Mithapur bus stand in Patna, Bihar, on March 23 as migrant workers packed themselves into buses to get back to their villages.

Reportedly some bus companies are illegally transporting passengers at increased rates.

Indian officials shut down all trains on March 23 to stop migrant workers from heading back to their villages carrying coronavirus with them.




