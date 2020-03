Boise woman working to combat face mask shortage now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:48s - Published Boise woman working to combat face mask shortage As 6 On Your Side has reported, COVID-19 concerns are causing shortages of all kinds of different medical supplies, including face masks. That's why a Boise woman is using her skills to help. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Boise woman working to combat face mask shortage HAS REPORTED...COVID-19 CONCERNSARE CAUSINGSHORTAGES OFMEDICAL SUPPLIESLIKE FACE MASKS.AND NOW... A BOISEWOMAN IS TRENDINGFOR USING SKILLSSHE LEARNED FROMHER GRANDMOTHERTO HELP.TOSHA JONES ISWORKING TO SEWREUSABLE... MACHINEWASHABLE FACEMASKS IN ORDER TOCOMBAT THESHORTAGE.EACH MASK TAKESHER ABOUT 15MINUTES TO MAKE...BUT SHE SAYS IT'SALL PART OF HELPINGOUT HERCOMMUNITY."IT'S REALLYIMPORTANT TO ME TOBAND TOGETHER ASA COMMUNITY IN ATIME LIKE THIS. ITHINK PEOPLE AREPANICKED ANDSCARED AND WHENWE OFFER THESESMALL ACTS OFKINDNESS IT REALLYHELPS COMFORTEVERYBODY."JONES SAYS SHE'SDONE HERRESEARCH TO MAKESURE HER MASKSALIGN WITH THESTANDARDS ON THEC-D-C'S WEBSITE.IF YOU'D LIKE TOHELP WITH THEPROJECT... WE'LLHAVE INFORMATIONFOR YOU ON OURWEBSITE... JUSTHEAD TO SIX ONYOUR SIDE DOT COMAND CLICK"CORONAVIRUS."





You Might Like

Tweets about this C.A.R News Boise woman working to combat face mask shortage Natasha Williams 3:26 PM, Mar 20 - 6 On Your Side… https://t.co/MX9kJMelx7 2 days ago OB RT @IdahoOnYourSide: Boise woman working to combat face mask shortage https://t.co/XGWl674D7d https://t.co/lTvt2TV8CQ 2 days ago G. Apter Boise woman working to combat face mask shortage https://t.co/IDyMiCiw4E 3 days ago 6 On Your Side Boise woman working to combat face mask shortage https://t.co/XGWl674D7d https://t.co/lTvt2TV8CQ 3 days ago Natasha Williams RT @IdahoOnYourSide: As 6 On Your Side has reported, COVID-19 concerns are causing shortages of all kinds of different medical supplies, in… 3 days ago 6 On Your Side As 6 On Your Side has reported, COVID-19 concerns are causing shortages of all kinds of different medical supplies,… https://t.co/C10MaROPjk 3 days ago