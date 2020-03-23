Montrealers Can Now Be Fined $1,000 For Breaking New Social Distancing Rules

The government of Quebec is enforcing stricter social distancing rules.

After announcing an extension of school closures to May 1 and ordering the closure of restaurant dining areas and shopping malls, Premier Legault put in place an almost total ban on gatherings.

The Montreal Police (SPVM) followed up with an emergency declaration for the city.

Now, anyone who disregards the Montreal social-distancing rules could reportedly earn a fine of $1,000.