Senate leaders tussle over economic stimulus package 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:36s - Published Senate leaders tussle over economic stimulus package As the United States Senate gets ready to vote on an economic stimulus bill on Monday, Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over provisions to help businesses, as well as the amount of money to provide to hospitals and state and local governments. 0

