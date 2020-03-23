Global  

Dallas County Total Coronavirus Cases Now At 155, 2 More Deaths Reported

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Officials on Monday announced 24 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total of reported cases to 155.

Officials also reported the county's third and fourth coronavirus-related deaths.

Katie Johnston reports.

