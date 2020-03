Report: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in NY Prison now < > Embed Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 00:33s - Published Report: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in NY Prison Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus, prison officials told a New York state newspaper Sunday, but lawyers and a publicist for the disgraced film producer said they have not been notified and cannot confirm the report. 0

