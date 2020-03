Riverside Hotel houses vulnerable homeless amid COVID-19 outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:11s - Published Riverside Hotel houses vulnerable homeless amid COVID-19 outbreak Riverside Hotel is lending 30 of their rooms to house vulnerable homeless amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Idaho. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Riverside Hotel houses vulnerable homeless amid COVID-19 outbreak THE TREASUREVALLEY ARE SELF-ISOLATING DUE TOC-D-CRECOMMENDATIONS... TO SLOW THESPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS. BUTHOW CAN YOU STAYHOME... IF YOU DON'THAVE A HOME?THAT'S A PROBLEMCOMMUNITYMEMBERS ARETEAMING UP TO HELPSOLVE.GARDEN CITY'SRIVERSIDE HOTEL ISPARTNERING WITHBOISE HOMELESSSHELTER INTERFAITHSANCTUARY... TOHOUSE 30 HOMELESSFAMILIES --INCLUDINGINDIVIDUALS WITHMEDICAL ISSUES.INTERFAITH'SEXECUTIVEDIRECTOR SAYS ITALL STARTED AFTERSHELTER STAFFREALIZED THEYDIDN'T HAVE ENOUGHSPACE TOEFFECTIVELYPREVENT A SPREAD...IF SOMEONE WERETO BE EXPOSED."AND SO I TALKEDWITH THE CITY ANDTHE COUNTY, ANDTHEY SAID THATTHERE WAS ANEMERGENCY FUNDAVAILABLE ANDHELPED US TOREACH OUT TO THERIVERSIDE HOTEL,WHO AGREEDIMMEDIATELY."PETERSON-STIGERSSAYS THERE HAVEBEEN NOCONFIRMED CASESIN THEIR SHELTER...HOWEVER SHE ISWORKING TOIMPROVE ACCESS TOTESTING.SHE WARNS THATRIVERSIDE HOTEL ISNOT ANOTHERCAMPUS TO SERVETHE HOMELESS --AND THAT HOMELESSFAMILIES SEEKINGSHELTER AREENCOURAGED TOTURN TO BOISERESCUE MISSIONINSTEAD OFINTERFAITH...SINCE THE RESCUEMISSION HAS MORESPACE TOACCOMMODATE THEMAT THIS TIME.





