Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This is the only new friend you should make during quarantine

This is the only new friend you should make during quarantine

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
This is the only new friend you should make during quarantine

This is the only new friend you should make during quarantine

This family got creative when it came to social distancing, unfortunately, their friend might become a puddle soon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sufiraz

lisa rasmussen mfa RT @jmcappiello: This surfer just made a new friend! 🏄 🐬 The ONLY way we should see dolphins is in their natural habitat, enjoying the wa… 19 minutes ago

ElinorEusceptic

Elinor Dashwood RT @LisburneRoad: @petuniasforever My friend would go nuts moving in with family! He lives on this site by choice for various reasons. I ha… 20 minutes ago

HlNATASH0YO

ninja shouyou RT @oikababs: who are we to say that not only did miwa cut tobio’s hair but ALSO shouyou’s too before he went to brazil... remember tobio w… 20 minutes ago

RocketeerCody

Cody H @ITsYaBoyMIKEY_ first impression: pretty nice person and all things aside was pleasant to be around, even let me wa… https://t.co/eeT4bneYKU 22 minutes ago

Gabeasaurusrex0

AkiDave 💙 First class: mic didn’t work so it was like a mandatory podcast second class: only a friend and I showed up, the… https://t.co/VGvldBnp6b 1 hour ago

marcelleadonis

annuh @AnnCbls My first impression: maldita empre Your nickname in my head: TOL 😎 You are my: utol, takbuhan, wum and o… https://t.co/dxK1pZZmsX 1 hour ago

firelighter_CB

tired شيخة @Nupristin reply your name and I'll mention you with my: -first impression: nerdy -ur nickname in my head:ssshhhh… https://t.co/aFdgW24I10 1 hour ago

oceanicmammal

oceanic @Mxaryam reply your name and I'll mention you with my: -first impression: man she’s smart -ur nickname in my head:… https://t.co/OCvupMnS2R 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.