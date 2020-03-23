Global  

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter.

Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' Pound indicated the details have yet to be solidified.

Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' According to Pound, the IOC will make an official announcement soon.

Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' The 2020 Olympics is the most significant major sporting event to have been canceled due to the pandemic.

