2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed
Due to Coronavirus Pandemic International Olympic Committee (IOC)
member Dick Pound indicated the
dramatic postponement while
speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter.
Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' Pound indicated the details
have yet to be solidified.
the IOC will make an official announcement soon.
most significant major sporting
event to have been canceled due to the pandemic.