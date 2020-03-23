Global  

Virginia Public Schools To Close For Rest Of School Year

Virginia public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year and certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov.

Ralph Northam said Monday.

Katie Johnston reports

