Les Montréalais risquent des amendes de 1 000 $ s'ils font des rassemblements 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published Les Montréalais risquent des amendes de 1 000 $ s'ils font des rassemblements Ce dimanche 22 mars, François Legault a tenu son point de presse quotidien face à la situation actuelle en cette période de pandémie mondiale de la COVID-19. Le premier ministre a notamment annoncé de nouvelles mesures plus strictes afin que la distanciation sociale soit mieux respectée à travers la province. 0

