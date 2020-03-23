Kim Kardashian West shares video getting into latex suit 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:29s - Published Kim Kardashian West shares video getting into latex suit Kim Kardashian West confessed she like she "pulled a muscle in her shoulder" as she tried to slip into a skin-tight Latex suit for Paris Fashion Week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gina Lawriw Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Made a Quarantine Home For Her Dolls https://t.co/yeg2kQRWrF via @TooFab 1 week ago Trip B Marketing Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Chicago Singing to Baby Psalm: Watch https://t.co/ZNAgHuy1uv… https://t.co/L5jtFf27NX 1 week ago