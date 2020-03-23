Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak

Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak

Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak

Taylor Swift has 'liked' a series of supportive posts on Tumblr following the leak of the full video from her infamous 2016 phone call with rapper Kanye West.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

instrumusi

instrumusi Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak https://t.co/uAA1Ml2eB3 https://t.co/f13ddj1b2P 2 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak - Taylor Swift liked posts from f… https://t.co/iqKO6sLQaV 8 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Taylor Swift ‘likes’ supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak https://t.co/DeiXNNs8Ky https://t.co/omaF0eCAaO 8 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak Taylor Swift liked posts from fan… https://t.co/4j5jH9aMjD 8 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Taylor Swift ‘likes’ supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak - https://t.co/D193gtjO1c 8 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak https://t.co/p4goqmF8KQ… https://t.co/ylh02eIq7y 8 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak… https://t.co/qsbzn9u1Mf 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.